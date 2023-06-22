The Chinese Stir-Fried Stone Trend Is Essentially Sucking On Savory Rocks

Without a doubt, humankind has crafted countless weird food trends, from Jell-O salads to freeze-dried ice cream. We've even invented Rocky Mountain oysters. However, the recent stir-fried pebbles trend takes funny fads to a whole new level.

Suodiu, which CNN translates as meaning "suck and dispose," is a Chinese street food. Chefs toss bite-size pebbles in a pan of oils and seasonings, essentially stir-frying the lot. Customers then carefully suck the flavors from the pebbles, all the while taking care not to swallow any.

As strange as this trend sounds, it's not a new concept. Hundreds of years ago, fishermen would stave off hunger by sucking minerals and fishy flavors from river stones. When prepared with condiments and other edible ingredients, like the modern trend entails, the remaining sludge could also be enjoyed as a soup of sorts. Still a bit weird, sure, but no more so than fried bull testicles.