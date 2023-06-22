We're Running To Costco's Frozen Section For Afters Cookie Monster Bars

Those who live on the West Coast are likely familiar with the Afters ice cream chain. Afters' menu includes nearly 20 different flavors of ice cream, with flavors as unique as French Toast Churro, Salty Oreo, and Cookie Monster.

Fortunately for ice cream lovers who don't live in Los Angeles but still live in southern California, its Cookie Monster ice cream has found its way into bar form and landed in the freezer aisle of Costco. Each package of 10 individual bars costs about $15.

The Afters Cookie Monster ice cream bars are made with vanilla ice cream (dyed blue), chocolate chip cookie pieces, Oreo pieces, and fudge syrup, all neatly packed into a chocolate shell. It's also worth keeping in mind that a single bar contains 310 calories and 27 grams of sugar, so if you are watching calories or trying to cut back on sugar, this particular ice cream treat might not be ideal.