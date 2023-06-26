Fast Food Restaurants That Serve All-Beef Hot Dogs

Popular wisdom maintains that no one wants to know what goes into making a sausage. But sometimes, people really need to know before taking a bite. Pork is a common meat put into sausages like bratwurst and hot dogs. But millions of people cannot or choose not to eat pork, whether due to a food allergy, religious reasons, or some other rationale. For these folks, knowing which dogs use pork in their products is essential.

Many regional hot dogs call for all-beef ingredients, such as New York and Chicago-style dogs. So it is unsurprising that the companies that make hot dogs and grew big enough to spread their product across the United States, also use all-beef hot dogs. For example, Chicago gave birth to Vienna Beef, the traditional local brand for assembling a Chicago-style hot dog. And to sticklers of tradition, the right kind of meat is vital for authenticity and flavor.

Some of these brands have grown into their own fast food hot dog chains. Others are now used by fast food chains. Some even enjoy both statuses, having made their signature sausages available commercially. If you are one of those people to whom an all-beef hot dog is an absolute must, read on to find fast food chains that serve an all-beef hot dog that you can be confident eating.