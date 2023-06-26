Watching McDonald's Ice Cream Being Made Is Totally Mesmerizing

Watching food being made can be an oddly satisfying endeavor. Not only can the process prove to be fascinating, but there is a level of mystique involved, especially when you're being treated to a rare glimpse of what happens behind the scenes. When it comes to the creation of your favorite McDonald's snacks, you wouldn't expect something as simple as how they make their ice cream would be so engaging. A TikTok video shared by @fetinet1 gives viewers an up-close view of exactly how McDonald's employees create their signature soft serve.

Right away, we see an employee hauling a large clear bag full of a creamy mixture. According to their website, McDonald's ice cream contains "milk, sugar, cream, corn syrup, natural flavor, mono and diglycerides, cellulose gum, guar gum, carrageenan," and "vitamin A palmitate," which, thanks to @fetinet1, we can see all blended in one large see-through bag.

As the employee lifts the bag to the top of the ice cream maker, they deftly pour it into the upper canister. That's where you can get lost — the creamy mixture passes over an undulating plastic spinner that turns and cools the liquid so that it can soon turn into delicious vanilla ice cream. As the machine whirls and whirls, you can't help but feel a little hypnotized. However, not everyone who watched the video had the same reaction. Some of them got a little mad.