The Most Beloved McDonald's Menu Item Of All Time (That's Not Fries)

McDonald's may not be everybody's go-to spot when the pangs of hunger start to call, but you have to admit that a meal from the chain really hits the spot every once in a while. Just the french fries alone are enough to convince thousands of people to swing through the drive-thru every day, resulting in nearly 9 million pounds of the world-famous potato sticks going into the hands of hungry customers every 24 hours, per Zippia.

That being said, it probably won't come as a shock to anyone that fries are the number one best-seller at Mickey D's, according to Reader's Digest. However, what may be a bit of a surprise to some is what follows them up on the list of most beloved McDonald's menu items of all time.

When you think about it, the accolade of second-best could potentially go to a number of staples from the Golden Arches, and if you're thinking Chicken McNuggets, Apple Pies, or Egg McMuffins are contenders, you wouldn't be too far off — all three fall into the top 10 most popular McDonald's items.

But the menu item that is truly most beloved by McDonald's fanatics comes topped with a special sauce. Yes, that's right. With more than 550 million sold annually, the infamous Big Mac is not only the chain's best-selling sandwich but also the second-best seller of all right behind its fries. No wonder a Big Mac and french fries make such a good pair!