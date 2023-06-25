You Can Add Chicken To Basically Any Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Item

Chick-fil-A is best known for its iconic chicken sandwiches, but the chain restaurant offers a variety of other options, including breakfast. Like most fast-food establishments, Chick-fil-A boasts a breakfast menu of sandwiches and burritos. Some of these offerings contain eggs and bacon, while others feature the company's signature fried chicken.

Chicken makes for a great start to the morning, even without waffles. And Chick-fil-A reportedly allows customers to add chicken to all of its breakfast items, even the ones that don't include it.

According to Taste of Home, current and former Chick-fil-A employees confirm that customers can order chicken with any breakfast option. Since chicken is included in the chain's morning lineup, employees have the space and appliances necessary to cook it. Fast food restaurants typically don't serve lunch items like fries and burgers because their fryers and grills are in use for breakfast. However, substituting and adding ingredients that are already accessible is an easier task. It seems most Chick-fil-A employees are happy to throw some chicken on a breakfast sandwich, so customers can feel free to ask for the addition.