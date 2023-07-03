How Burger King's Uniforms Have Changed Over The Years

Burger King has been on the scene since 1953, but the legendary franchise has evolved quite a bit since its humble beginnings as Insta-Burger King in Jacksonville, Florida. While the Burger King name has remained the same since 1954, the employee uniform has changed a lot over the years. The uniform worn by Burger King's earliest employees in the 1950s bears no likeness to what you see the workers in today. Many versions of the uniform have reflected culture and fashion trends of decades gone by, be it a shameless embrace of polyester and dated silhouettes or a series of efforts to rebrand the company image and broadcast a more contemporary aesthetic.

There are very few photographs circulating today that show the Burger King uniform from the 1950s into the 1960s. In the Insta-Burger King era of the early 1950s, female workers wore a fitted shirt dress with a check-patterned collar. Toward the end of the decade, the uniform transitioned to an all-white ensemble complete with a pointed paper hat with the words "Burger King Home of the Whopper" on the side. This look closely aligned with the designated uniforms of mid-20th century Mcdonald's employees and those worn by the waitstaff in soda shops or other burger joints. In fact, Burger King and McDonald's uniforms have often bore resemblances to each other and continue to draw from a similar sartorial pool today. Want to learn more about Burger King's style evolution? Read on for a timeline of uniform looks.