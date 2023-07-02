Cereal-Flavored Milk Is Made Easier With One Steep-Able Kitchen Staple

Sugary cereal was one of many people's favorite foods as children. And let's be honest — many adults still love a bowl of crunchy-sweet cereal for a late-night snack (there's even a reason cereal might taste better to you at night). For many, the real delight isn't in eating the cereal but in sipping the cereal-flavored milk that's left in the bowl. TikTok user @liamslunchbox has shared an easier and more shareable way to make flavorful cereal milk. Once you try it, you'll be able to cereal-ify all of your favorite treats.

There are two key steps to making cereal milk at home. First, you'll want to blend up the cereal of your choice in a blender or food processor. This increases the surface area of the cereal, allowing it to infuse into the milk more quickly. Then, you'll pour the blended cereal into a disposable tea filter bag (for optimal flavor, ditch traditional tea bags and buy pyramid bags instead for a quicker infusion of flavor). The cereal-filled tea bag can then be dunked in milk. It will infuse warm or hot milk (dairy or non-dairy) with cereal flavor faster than cold milk. Then, you can use the warm cereal milk as needed, or let it chill in the refrigerator until cold.