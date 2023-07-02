The Chef Hack That Shows If You're Eating At A Good McDonald's

If you regularly eat fast food, you've likely noticed that not all fast food restaurants are of the same caliber. Even the quality of a Big Mac burger can vary from one McDonald's location to the next. With an overall 3.7 rating on Consumer Affairs, visiting the burger chain can be a bit like spinning a wheel.

However, if you're looking to gauge the overall quality of the restaurant itself, there's one little trick you can try. Chef Mike Haracz recommends visiting said restaurant during a lunch or dinner rush to get the best picture of how it operates. You should make a somewhat large order, to see how quickly the restaurant can fulfill the order, as well as ask for several customizations to see how well the restaurant pays attention to detail. For instance, you might order a dozen McDonald's burgers, with a couple of them free of sauce or pickles.

As you might expect, a higher quality McDonald's will be able to correctly fulfill your order in a matter of minutes, even during peak hours. A lower-quality restaurant, on the other hand, will take longer and/or mess up the details of your customizations.