The Aldi Finds To Make July 2023 A Little Sweeter

By the time July hits, you may find yourself already tired of summer. The heat, the humidity, the children who've recently become full-time residents of your eye line... It can be a lot. But there's something that can fix summer blues, and that's good food. One of the places that give us a pretty solid rotation of novelty treats and flavors at fairly affordable prices is none other than Aldi, which is releasing several new sweet treats in the month of July.

Of course, these warm weather additions include frozen treats like gelato bites and ice cream sandwiches, but there are also vibrant and unexpected flavors such as mango and peach salsa, as well as a nod to a summer camping trip favorite in cupcake form. We also have the exact dates each one will become available inside Aldi stores, so if you're interested in these specific products, be sure to coordinate your shopping dates with their releases.