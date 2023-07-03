The European Country That Italians Say Has The Best Pizza (Outside Italy)

Rafa Panatieri, the man behind the pizza and one-half of the Sartoria Panatieri team had an interesting journey into the world of gourmet pizza making. The chef first discovered his passion for pizza during his childhood in Brazil where he learned to embrace his Italian heritage while cooking with his grandparents. Panatieri briefly worked as a veterinarian before trading the operating room for the kitchen for good when he opened his now-famous pizzeria in the Gracia district of Barcelona, per Sartoria Panatieri.

Even though Italy is still largely known as a pizza heavyweight, Spanish pizzas have been giving their Italian counterparts some stiff competition, even before Sartoria Panatieri's big win. While Italian pizzas focus on the subtle flavors of a few carefully selected ingredients, Spanish pizzas incorporate a myriad of creative elements that bring complementary flavors together. In addition to the first place spot on the Top 50 list, Spain also snagged six additional spots on the list, more than any other country included in the competition, 50 Top Pizza.

Spain's impressive number of wins speaks to pizza's popularity in the country, which has been on a steady incline since the 1980s (via Scott's Pizza Tours). With all the gourmet options available, tourists may soon be flocking to Spain for pizza in addition to paella.