A McDonald's Ketchup Cup Hack Has Customers Scratching Their Heads

Have you ever dined in at McDonald's or another fast food restaurant and filled those little white cups with ketchup or mustard? You might have even grabbed a few, if you had other people dining with you or you like a lot of sauce — after all, those cups are pretty small. Turns out, they don't have to stay that tiny, as YouTube user CrazyRussianHacker — and many others on social media — demonstrated.

You know those little folded parts on the outside of the cup that look similar to a pleated skirt? The cup can actually expand if you pull those sections apart. Just grip the rim of the cup on either side of the pleat with your index fingers and thumbs and gently pull in opposite directions. A section of the cup will expand. You can do this as many times as necessary, until the cup fans out to the desired size. If you expand each section, you'll be left with what looks like a coffee filter for your condiment. Not only will this fit more sauce, but it could also allow you to dip larger items like burgers or sandwiches.

As more people encounter this discovery, the question of intention surfaces. Apparently, the origin story of these cups doesn't align with their current usage.