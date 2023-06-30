South Park Restaurant Casa Bonita Is Dropping Tipping Due To Customer Confusion

The $30 an-hour wage puts the servers and bartenders of Casa Bonita on par with many other lines of work in the Denver area, such as insurance sales agents and librarians, according to KDVR. While $62,000 a year is considered a solid wage, some employees aren't thrilled about it. According to Axios, one employee shared documents that conveyed that — without tips — they're making hundreds of dollars less per shift than what management originally told them they'd be making.

The tipping vs no-tipping argument has been going on for some time, and while Casa Bonita isn't the first to implement a no-tipping policy, it's still a hot-button topic. CNN's Nathaniel Meyersohn reported that more and more Americans are feeling "tipping fatigue" due to the ubiquity of tip jars popping up everywhere at a time when people are already struggling with inflation.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average wage of 700 different positions in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area of Colorado was about $26 an hour in May 2022. While not everyone is happy with the no-tipping decision, Casa Bonita believes the majority of its employees are. "Of our 256 employees, 93 were a part of the shift and a total of 2 were unhappy about it," the restaurant's management told KDVR.