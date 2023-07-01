The McDonald's Fountain Drink You Can Only Find In Scotland

There are many fast food items only available outside the U.S. that Americans wish were sold here. Whether it's Bulgogi pizza at Pizza Hut in South Korea or the United Kingdom's plant-based Whopper, there are many quick, affordable food options at chains in other countries that we can only dream about. TikToker @Live_thedash, who travels to different McDonald's to try items you can't find elsewhere, discovered that locations in Scotland carry a drink not found anywhere else: Irn-Bru.

Irn-Bru soda (pronounced like "Iron Brew") is often jokingly described as "Scotland's other national drink," and a cure to the inevitable hangover caused by Scotland's main national drink — whiskey. On McDonald's website, Irn-Bru is described as having been "BRU'd in Scotland since 1901 to a secret recipe of 32 flavours with a spirit that's as bold as its taste. You can't describe it, because there's nothing like it. Only available in Scotland."

Saying the drink is indescribable is not an exaggeration. In a survey The National conducted of more than 1000 Scots, 20% of Glasgow residents described the flavor as "Tutti Frutti," 21% of those from Edinburgh described it as bubblegum, 10% of the Highland area thought it tasted like cream soda, and 20% of those in the Lowlands described it as sherbet.