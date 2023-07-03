Heinz Finally Solved The Ketchup In Fridge Debate Once And For All

There are some kitchen questions that seem as old as time itself, but no debate seems as controversial as trying to figure out which foods need to be refrigerated, and which ones can be kept in the pantry. It's especially confusing when it comes to condiments. There are some condiments you need to refrigerate and some you don't, and as a layperson, it's hard to tell which is which sometimes.

But what about Heinz ketchup? The company is settling the debate once and for all on whether its ketchup needs to be refrigerated.

In a post on Twitter, Heinz shared this conclusive statement: "FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!" The brand also shared the results of a poll, in which 13,178 Twitter users shared whether ketchup goes in the fridge or in the cupboard. The answer? Around 63.2 percent of respondents said the fridge. So why do 36.8 percent of people still think it can go in the cupboard, and why do so many restaurants have ketchup sitting out on the tables? The answer is a little more nuanced than you might expect, considering Heinz's strongly worded Tweet.