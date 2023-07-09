The Difference Between Traditional And Tasting Menus

Fine dining is not exactly the most accessible world to break into. But everyone should be able to eat amazing food without feeling anxious or confused. And one of the biggest barriers is not so much which fork to use, but how to order. Specifically, what is the difference between a tasting menu, and well, just a menu?

Tasting menus offer a distinct dining style and experience, usually in high-end restaurants and bistros, while a traditional menu is available in most sit-down restaurants and is probably what you're most used to seeing, though some restaurants offer both. Tasting menus typically have anywhere between eight to 20 bite-sized courses and take longer to work your way through. Also of note, prix fixed tasting menus usually have a set cost for the entire menu, which can be more expensive.

Traditional menus, also known as à la carte menus, usually have their dishes sorted by when they are served in the meal, either appetizers, mains, sides, or desserts. They can also include many other selections such as sides and starters, and they usually include the price per item.