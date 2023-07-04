If You've Been Sleeping On McDonald's Cookies, You're Making A Big Mistake

When you think about making a food run to McDonald's, chances are, you're craving something the fast-food chain is known for, such as fries, a Big Mac, chicken nuggets, or even just a burger. And even though the menu also lists shakes, sundaes, and apple pie, most people don't tend to think, "I'll go to McDonald's for some cookies." And that's a big mistake.

If you've never tried a McDonald's chocolate chip cookie, you are missing out on not only one of the chain's most underrated items, but one of the most affordable convenience cookies available. A single Crumbl Cookie costs around $4, but you can get one of these for just over a dollar. And when you buy more, the price-per-cookie drops significantly. For example, when you buy a three-pack, each one costs less than a dollar. However, if you get a tote of 13, the cookies are less than 50 cents each.