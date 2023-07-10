Joanna Gaines' Chicken Lasagna Is An Alfredo Lover's Paradise

Making Alfredo sauce from scratch is easy and delicious, but there are some mistakes you might make with your Alfredo sauce. When it comes time to add your cheese, take your pan off the heat. If you don't, you run the risk of your cheese seizing or becoming stringy instead of transforming into a smooth, creamy sauce. High heat also increases the chances of your sauce curdling or breaking. If that happens, remove your pan from the heat immediately. You can either put the pan in an ice bath, or add an ice cube or two to the sauce and whisk. If all else fails, you might have to start over.

If you're going to use your homemade Alfredo sauce to attempt Gaines' recipe, there are a few easy ways to avoid the mistakes everyone makes when making lasagna. Pay attention to your layers and don't forget the sauce gets added first, followed by a layer of noodles, then cheese, veggies or meat, and then sauce again. Avoid soupiness by making sure your noodles are properly drained. You can also sauté the spinach and pre-cook the chicken — any water released into the lasagna will give you soupy lasagna. And of course, don't forget to finish your lasagna uncovered in the oven to crisp up the top and let it rest for about 20 minutes before digging in.