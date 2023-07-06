KFC's Summer Merch Drop Is Perfect For Any Beach Trip

Few things are more satisfying than taking that first bite of fried chicken. The elite combination of crunchy, salty skin and juicy, succulent meat is practically unmatched, and though we don't always love indulging in a greasy meal, we certainly don't mind having to use an exorbitant number of napkins to clean our hands when a bucket of crispy poultry is on the menu.

Yes, the Southern delicacy (which, believe it or not, also has some unexpected Scottish origins) is beloved by many, with 16% of Americans even saying that they would marry the picnic fave (via National Today). However, for those who don't want to take a drumstick to the altar, simply celebrating National Fried Chicken Day on July 6 is a perfectly suitable way to show your affinity for the treat, and this year KFC has released something extra special for the annual food holiday.

According to PR Newswire, the finger lickin' good fried chicken chain just dropped a new round of merchandise dubbed the "Ultimate Summer Collection," featuring a number of products that are perfect for demonstrating your fondness for KFC on your next beach trip. Available for purchase at KFCShop.com, the collection includes a beach towel, tumbler cup, bucket hat, koozies, and slide sandals, all of which have the eatery's familiar logo and red and white color scheme. Additionally, KFC has teamed up with the Kentucky-based eyewear brand Shady Rays to create an exclusive pair of polarized wayfarer sunglasses for the drop, as well.