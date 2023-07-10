The Bubbly Hack For Picking Out A Good Bottle Of Soy Sauce

Ever found yourself in an Asian market, staring at a wall of soy sauce, excited by the possibilities but not sure where to begin? So much sauce, so little time! Sure, you can learn the basic differences in type: There's dark soy sauce and light, low sodium and gluten-free varieties, but aside from all that, how do you pick a good one?

The answer, in one word, is bubbles. The presence of bubbles in your soy sauce is a sign of its quality. Cookingbomb on TikTok has shown us how it's done: She picks up a bottle and shakes it. Lots of small bubbles forming at the top are a sign of a better sauce. If the bubbles linger longer, that's more positive feedback. A good sauce boasts bubbles that are a rich amber hue and congregate around the top of the bottle even after the liquid had settled down, making it look rather foamy. Shaking the bottle is a great quick trick that doesn't require much of your precious time to execute.

But if you're wondering why this neat hack actually works, it's due to the fermentation that provides the backbone of soy sauce's irreplaceable flavor. Soy sauce has a pretty minimal list of ingredients: soybeans, wheat (in most cases), salt, and water — plus some microorganisms to kickstart the process. Fermentation affects the transformation from a soy-based goop to an aromatic sauce, and the right kind of bubbles confirm that the right chemical processes have taken place.