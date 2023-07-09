What The White Stuff On Plant-Based Burgers Actually Is

There are so many different plant-based burgers on the grocery shelves it may be difficult to decide which to pick. In general, people either want a burger that closely mimics beef or something with the texture and grilling features of beef without the taste. No matter which side you're on, you've probably noticed that many famous burger varieties like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat contain white flecks.

Beyond Meat's homepage states, "The white specks are similar to marbling that you see on traditional beef burgers, but ours are made from coconut oil and cocoa butter. These plant-based fats provide melty, mouthwatering marbling to the Beyond Burger, creating a juicy texture similar to beef." Impossible Foods has fewer white spots, but their website explains that the fat in their burgers is a mix of coconut and sunflower oils.

The plant fats make the burger taste meatier and juicier and add to the feeling that you're actually cooking a beef burger on a grill. While this might make the burgers taste better, it also means a Beyond Burger contains 25% of your daily saturated fat, while an Impossible burger provides 30%.