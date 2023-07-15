Things Only Adults Notice About The M&M's Spokescandies

Childhood is a stage of life characterized by fun, innocence, and a naive love for candy mascots. However, content targeted at kids often takes on a more disturbing context when revisited from an adult's viewpoint. The M&M's spokescandies are a perfect example of this. While you won't find any subliminal messaging in M&M's commercials, many details of the M&M's universe are downright unusual when you scrutinize them with the mind of an adult. Of course, a little weirdness should be expected in a world full of walking, talking candy.

In order to fully understand and appreciate the spokescandies, it is helpful to familiarize yourself with the history of M&M's candy. These candy-coated chocolate pieces first debuted in 1941 as a military ration in World War II. They were exclusively sold to the U.S. military before eventually being marketed to the public after the war was over. The Mars Corporation first brought the spokescandies into existence in 1960, and their immediate success set the brand down a path toward media dominance. The spokescandies truly hit their stride in the '90s when they were rendered with CGI technology by Blue Sky Studios. This kicked off the modern marketing campaign that would come to define this colorful chocolate candy's role in today's media landscape. M&M's have been a ubiquitous sight at the movie theater, in the grocery store, and on TV for decades. And anywhere you spot this colorful confection you can also expect to see the spokescandies too.