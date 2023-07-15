The Best Fast Food French Fries In Each Shape

Fast food chains serve different shapes of fries, and that variation in style affects your sensory experience when eating them. Close your eyes, and picture the last time you munched on this side dish. In your mind, you may see long, thin, pale sticks with just a blush of tan on the corners. Maybe you visualize caterpillar-like crinkle-cut fries. You might also think of brown, toasty crisscrossed waffle-cut fries or curlicues. Do the fries in your mind's eye have bits of skin on them or a rough outer layer covered in spices?

If you're still imagining what your last french fry looked like, take that mental image between your index finger and thumb, and pop it into your mouth. Feel the crunch of the outer layer between your teeth as it gives way to the creamy, fluffy inner potato that sort of pleasantly squishes out onto your tongue. Salt tingles across your taste buds, and you wash it down with an impossibly sweet soft drink. Grab a brown, fast food napkin to wipe salt-speckled grease from your fingertips and, then, reach for another fry.

You likely already have a favorite haunt where you get your french fry fix, but there are a lot of options out there in the fast food world. You could be missing out on some fantastic fries, in a new shape, from a chain you haven't tried yet. So, open your mind, and step into the marvelous world of fast food french fries.