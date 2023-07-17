Hostess' Ding Dongs And Twinkies Mashup Is An Ode To Childhood

If there's one thing that Hostess fans might not have anticipated when the company went out of business in 2012, it's that not only would it return just a year later, but it would end up flourishing. Now, eleven years after the snack cake company's flirtation with bankruptcy, Hostess is ready to have a little fun. The brand has announced a mash-up of two of their most popular snacks: Ding Dongs and Twinkies.

It sounds like a limited-time offer, but the new Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups snack cakes, which will be available at Walmart stores around the country beginning in July 2023, are a permanent addition to the brand's offerings. This is notable, since after the Hostess cakes company was bought and revived in 2013, its product line was reduced from 150 items to 90. Those who've been craving a little something special from their sweet treat game might be intrigued by this mash-up, which features a cake in the shape of a Ding Dong with its classic chocolate icing, but with the spongey interior and quintessential cream filling of a Twinkie.