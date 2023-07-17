The Viral Toaster Hack That Gives Breakfast Sandwiches A Cheesy Twist

Have you ever wondered if there are some ways you've been using your toaster all wrong? We don't mean forgetting to switch between the "bagel" and "toast" settings, or making your toast too dark, either. We mean not using it to its full potential. That's because while toasting plain bread products is all most of us ever do in our toaster is just the beginning. You can make grilled cheese in a toaster in several ways, in fact, and there's a method making the rounds on social media that might be tastier (and safer) than previous methods.

The grilled cheese hack you've been missing your whole life is simple. Cut the crusts off of two slices of soft white bread. Spread butter or mayonnaise on both pieces of bread, add a slice of cheese, then put the two slices of bread together to make a crustless cheese sandwich. Now, use a fork to crimp the edges of the bread together, and pop it in the toaster. In a few minutes, you've got a cheese toastie, with a golden-brown, crisp exterior, and a gooey, cheesy middle. But that's just the beginning because these cheese toasties can take the place of the boring old bread in your breakfast sandwiches, too.