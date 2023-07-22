Taco Bell's Secret Menu Drink Tropical Skies Gives Mountain Dew A Fruity Boost

Mountain Dew is known for its myriad of complex flavors, including such classics as Code Red, Pitch Black, and of course, Baja Blast. With so many flavors of the citrus soda to choose from, it's surprising to learn that TikTok users have been hard at work constructing their own fan-made variants.

According to a TikTok video shared by a known fast food hack expert, a secret menu soda can be made at Taco Bell, using a combination of Mountain Dew Baja Blast, strawberry lemonade, and Starry lemon-lime soda. The resulting beverage has been colloquially referred to as "Tropical Skies" and is said to pack a powerful punch, with a watermelon-forward flavor profile, which left the video's creator stating "That was the most delicious drink I've ever had in my life, please try it."

With hundreds of comments recommending other variants and possible flavor-mixing opportunities, this may be the fast food hack that just keeps giving. Here's how to make the soda for yourself.