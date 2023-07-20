Burger King Fired A Manager For Allegedly Selling Trash Can Fries
Among the gross things you should know about Burger King is the possibility you could have unknowingly eaten trash can fries. This could have been the case for South Carolina residents, as International Business Times reports that police arrested a Burger King manager on suspicion of removing fries from a garbage can and mixing them in with fresh fries.
Prior to the July 17 arrest, police responded to a disturbance on July 9. Two customers were arguing with Burger King staff, though reports do not specify the details of the argument. Both customers were arrested for disorderly conduct, but the potential cause of the argument soon came to light. Just days later, Burger King headquarters received accusations regarding a manager serving fries from a trash can.
Upon hearing the complaints, police arrested Jaime Christine Major on charges of alleged felony food tampering. Major was initially held on a $20,000 bond, though she seems to have been released as of July 20. As detailed in Title 18 U.S. code 1365, those convicted of felony tampering can face between five and 20 years of prison time. In the meantime, however, Major was reportedly fired from her managerial position.
Burger King responds to customer concerns
Naturally, the accusations regarding a Burger King manager serving trash can fries to customers have had many people second-guessing their fast food options. In a statement made to Fox Business, Burger King said that the "allegations do not align" with the chain's "commitment to quality food and service." Burger King also said it was fully cooperating with the investigation and would take "appropriate action."
According to the Daily Mail, the two customers arrested for disorderly conduct on July 9 were later found to be victims of the allegedly contaminated Burger King fries, though it's unclear whether or not they still faced charges. As for Jaime Christine Major, Burger King has yet to officially confirm her termination. However, considering how food tampering can lead to injury, illness, and even death, we can only hope that those involved face appropriate consequences if the alleged crime took place. For now, though, we'll be getting our fast-food french fries elsewhere.