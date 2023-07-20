Burger King Fired A Manager For Allegedly Selling Trash Can Fries

Among the gross things you should know about Burger King is the possibility you could have unknowingly eaten trash can fries. This could have been the case for South Carolina residents, as International Business Times reports that police arrested a Burger King manager on suspicion of removing fries from a garbage can and mixing them in with fresh fries.

Prior to the July 17 arrest, police responded to a disturbance on July 9. Two customers were arguing with Burger King staff, though reports do not specify the details of the argument. Both customers were arrested for disorderly conduct, but the potential cause of the argument soon came to light. Just days later, Burger King headquarters received accusations regarding a manager serving fries from a trash can.

Upon hearing the complaints, police arrested Jaime Christine Major on charges of alleged felony food tampering. Major was initially held on a $20,000 bond, though she seems to have been released as of July 20. As detailed in Title 18 U.S. code 1365, those convicted of felony tampering can face between five and 20 years of prison time. In the meantime, however, Major was reportedly fired from her managerial position.