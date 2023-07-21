A McDonald's Is Getting Slammed For Its $18 Big Mac Meal

The Big Mac is going viral, and this time, it's not because of how delicious it is. Instead, it's about its price. One of the things that McDonald's –– and fast food, in general –– is known for is its convenience and low prices. But, one photo that's making the rounds on the internet has proven that we've strayed pretty far from the dollar menu.

On July 18th, one Twitter user tweeted a photo of a menu at a rest stop at McDonald's in Connecticut. The image shows a jarring price for a classic McDonald's combo meal. A Big Mac with fries and a drink comes to $17.59. We all know that prices of pretty much everything are up these days, and food is, unfortunately, far from an exception. Yet, a meal that was previously known for being one of the cheapest and easiest options out there approaching a $20 price tag has the internet shocked, and for very good reason.

The Twitter user wrote, "This was at a rest stop, but these McDonald's prices are nuts right???" and showed not only the exorbitant price of the Big Mac combo meal but also the rest of the extremely expensive menu items. Based on the photo, a Quarter Pounder with cheese combo meal is listed at $17.99, and adding bacon will get you up to $18.99. Pulling up a map of McDonald's prices, the Twitter user believes it could possibly be one of the most expensive McDonald's, but why?