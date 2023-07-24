The Aldi Donut And Ice Cream Hack That Gives Us Fall Vibes

TikTok user @arit_shops has us drooling over their Aldi apple cider donut ice cream sandwich hack, and we're not the only ones. One commenter went as far as to call the recipe "life-changing," while another thanked the TikToker for sharing their idea. And while the TikToker declared the dessert a "10 out of 10," a few people also suggested the addition of caramel sauce to the dessert, which is an idea that we can certainly get behind, as well.

Being that we're still in the thick of summer and the ingredients you'll need to re-create this TikTok delicacy are fall-themed, you may be wondering when you should start checking your local Aldi for the duo of seasonal goodies. Unfortunately, we don't have an exact date for when the products on Aldi's shelves start to reflect the leaf-peeping season. However, last year, Aldi Reviewer reported that the grocer's apple cinnamon ice cream, as well as its pumpkin spice counterpart, started showing up in stores around September 10, while She Knows reported a sighting of the donuts around that time last year, as well.

Therefore, if history is any indication, shoppers may want to start keeping their eyes peeled for these fall products and more right around the start of September. Additionally, the chain also has a page detailing its upcoming Aldi Finds on its website that fans can use to plan their shopping trips, as well.