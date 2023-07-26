Why Salads And Health-Forward Sides Tend To Flop At Fast Food Chains

Ever gone to a drive-thru swearing you'll just get a salad, only to find yourself leaving with a standard combo meal? Then you know just how tempting a classic burger or nugget meal can be. Beyond people craving their usual fast food offerings, there are a few reasons that these healthy offerings don't do well at the drive-thru. In the early 2000s, there was a call for more healthy options on fast food menus, and the big chains listened. So with the availability of more nutritious menu items from fast food restaurants abound, it may be shocking that people continued to enjoy their usual orders at a level that even impulse eating can't fully account for.

After all the clamoring for healthier options, salads only made up a dismal portion of sales at restaurants like McDonald's. But why didn't people go for these offerings in the end? For one, these offerings just weren't ever that good. They usually consisted of little more than romaine lettuce, sliced chicken tenders, and pre-packaged dressing, and some even had more calories than the average burger.

Additionally, one of the key benefits of fast food is that you can eat it in your car, while salads require adding dressing and eating with a fork. Finally, the accessibility of chains like Sweetgreen and Chopt made these items obsolete because when folks really wanted salad they could get it elsewhere on the go.