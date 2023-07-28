Costco Tattoos Are The Permanent Way To Show Your Fandom

It's no secret that Costco has developed a cult-like following over the years. From its warehouse-style shopping that allows you to save money buying in bulk to the beloved samples of items you don't even know you want, Costco has a dedicated fan base for a reason. As you wander through the extra wide aisles and notice Costco's really low prices, it's hard to imagine how the big box retailer makes a profit. Beyond all the savvy manufacturing and layout wizardry, Costco shoppers have to cough up a bit of cash before filling their industrial-sized shopping carts. Despite annual memberships ranging from $60-$120, Costco enthusiasts can easily justify the price of entrance with additional cash-back savings and travel benefits.

Some members are so proud of their membership that they have marked their love with permanent ink. That's right: People are getting Costco tattoos. One tattoo artist showed off their fresh new design on TikTok, featuring a pink and yellow rose with a Costco banner wrapped lovingly across the stem. An Instagram user branded themself with a Costco signature Kirkland Brand tattoo, and another Instagrammer shared their handiwork featuring the iconic $1.50 hot dog that Costco is famous for. Fandom pride has never made us so hungry.