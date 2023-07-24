Why Tourists In Europe Are Chugging Water On TikTok
There are a lot of cultural touchstones many Americans probably think about when imagining a European vacation, like iconic landmarks and street foods you can only find in Europe. But what most people probably don't consider is how much water they'll be drinking throughout the day. It seems like a given — if you get thirsty, you can get a bottle of water or drink a glass of H2O. But according to some tourists on TikTok, it's not that simple.
There's a new trend on TikTok showing American tourists in Europe chugging massive bottles of water because, according to TikToker @br3nnak3ough, "Europeans don't believe in water." Another TikToker @bellasweettt posted a video of themself chugging from a bottle of water with the caption, "Everytime I get back to the hotel room because Europeans do not believe in regular water consumption." Others claim they never see Europeans carrying water bottles with them and complain that the glasses of water accompanying their coffee orders are too small.
Many Europeans in the comments of these videos beg to differ and are calling out generalizations. German TikToker and self-proclaimed "Water Sommelier" Martin Riese responded to the trend and explained that because the usual options in Europe are spring or mineral water (sparkling mineral water is kind of a big deal in Europe) rather than purified water, their water is "more hydrating because it's loaded with minerals and electrolytes." It made us wonder though — do Europeans really drink less water than Americans?
Water consumption in Europe
It turns out that it's actually true that many Europeans are drinking less water than is recommended — but so are Americans. According to Water Schools, most people in European countries drink less than 1 liter of water per day. That's much less than what the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine say is how much water you should actually be drinking: The recommendations are 3.7 liters of fluids a day for men and 2.7 liters a day for women. It's not just Europeans, though: The CDC says the average American also isn't drinking enough water, consuming just 1.3 liters a day.
For those who are genuinely worried about their water intake on a European vacation (or at home), it's important to note that even juice, tea, coffee, and soda count toward your daily fluid intake and can help stave off dehydration, though those drinks usually have higher sugar content than water. Another source of hydration comes from food, as many fruits and vegetables are especially water-rich. Whether you're reaching for a cappuccino, a bottle of sparkling mineral water, or a cup of water from the tap (yes, the tap water is safe to drink in almost all Western European countries), any fluids you take in when thirsty will help you hydrate. So go admire the old buildings, art museums, and cobble-stoned city squares without worrying you'll pass out from dehydration.