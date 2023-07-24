Why Tourists In Europe Are Chugging Water On TikTok

There are a lot of cultural touchstones many Americans probably think about when imagining a European vacation, like iconic landmarks and street foods you can only find in Europe. But what most people probably don't consider is how much water they'll be drinking throughout the day. It seems like a given — if you get thirsty, you can get a bottle of water or drink a glass of H2O. But according to some tourists on TikTok, it's not that simple.

There's a new trend on TikTok showing American tourists in Europe chugging massive bottles of water because, according to TikToker @br3nnak3ough, "Europeans don't believe in water." Another TikToker @bellasweettt posted a video of themself chugging from a bottle of water with the caption, "Everytime I get back to the hotel room because Europeans do not believe in regular water consumption." Others claim they never see Europeans carrying water bottles with them and complain that the glasses of water accompanying their coffee orders are too small.

Many Europeans in the comments of these videos beg to differ and are calling out generalizations. German TikToker and self-proclaimed "Water Sommelier" Martin Riese responded to the trend and explained that because the usual options in Europe are spring or mineral water (sparkling mineral water is kind of a big deal in Europe) rather than purified water, their water is "more hydrating because it's loaded with minerals and electrolytes." It made us wonder though — do Europeans really drink less water than Americans?