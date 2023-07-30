Kool-Aid Cocktails Will Have You Feeling Nostalgic

To make the best Kool-Aid cocktail possible, it's important to match the right flavor with the right liquor. One idea is to add a youthful twist to classic cocktail recipes. Mixing the tropical punch flavor with rum is an obvious and crowd-pleasing choice. Mix vodka and orange Kool-Aid to add a twist to the classic Screwdriver cocktail flavor. Bourbon and a mix of orange and cherry Kool-Aid is a cheeky nod to an Old Fashioned cocktail. Lemon-lime Kool-Aid would pair well with tequila to mimic a margarita. Cherry Kool-Aid plus gin and a dash of Grand Marnier would take your Singapore Sling to the next level. These are just a few options, and some very fun trial and error will reveal what works best.

Pouring Kool-Aid directly into the bottle is just one way to mix these drinks. Letting it sit for a while will allow the liquor to absorb more of the flavor, so you might want to whip up a batch of cocktails in advance (in a classic Kool-Aid pitcher, of course). Another option is to just make a quart of your chosen Kool-Aid and add it to the glass as you go. For a more subtle approach, add the Kool-Aid in the form of ice cubes. Combine your inner child with your inner mixologist and have fun. That's what these Kool-Aid cocktails are all about, isn't it?