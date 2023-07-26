Taco Bell's Looming Sour Cream Shortage Spells Doom For Menu Items

Want sour cream with your Taco Bell order? You may just have to cross a picket line. Lots of people consider sour cream to be a staple topping for their favorite Mexican dishes. Though it may not be an authentic Mexican chain, many popular Taco Bell menu items also include the beloved condiment. Unfortunately, your days of enjoying fresh sour cream with your Taco Bell order may be numbered –– unless workers' rights start getting prioritized, that is.

New Dairy Select Milk is a subsidiary of Borden Dairy, and this brand supplies many Taco Bell locations with its dairy products. On July 25, Taco Bell received an open letter from the company warning them that if certain problems at the company don't change soon, folks looking to order sour cream at Taco Bell will be out of luck. Employees of New Dairy Select Milk are on strike, and until their employer meets their needs when it comes to healthcare, sour cream will be a thing of Taco Bell's past.