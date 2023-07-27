Mashed Exclusive Survey Uncovers Fans' Favorite Pizza Topping

We've spent plenty of time arguing over the best pizza toppings, such as pepperoni, sausage, and the ever-controversial ham and pineapple. However, a Mashed exclusive survey asked readers to set the story straight, and boy, did they.

Out of 35,000 votes, a whopping 54% of respondents chose pepperoni as their all-time favorite pizza topping. We can't say we're too surprised because Americans gobble up approximately 252 million pounds of pepperoni yearly, per The Washington Post. However, we certainly didn't expect any single topping to sweep the board the way pepperoni did. As we said, our readers have spoken.

Following in pepperoni's dust, the classic request for extra cheese received 18% of votes, and mushrooms followed with 14% of the vote. Another 8% of votes went to pineapple (either by itself or as part of the iconic Hawaiian pizza ham-and-pineapple duo). Last but not least, 5% of readers chose black olives as their favorite pizza topping, with honorable mentions going to sausage, anchovies, and onions.