Here's What Happened To Jack's Stands After Shark Tank

Child entrepreneurs are always an inspiration when they appear on "Shark Tank." It makes you ask yourself, what were you doing when you were 10 years old? Was it making thousands of dollars selling lemonade while simultaneously getting hands-on business and entrepreneurial experience? Jack Bonneau of Jack's Stands & Marketplaces gave one such memorable "Shark Tank" pitch.

Before appearing on "Shark Tank," Jack started a lemonade stand to earn money towards a $400 Lego set. Instead of putting it out front of their house and calling it a day, Jack's father suggested opening a stall at a Denver-area farmer's market. It would be a great learning opportunity and a way to earn some cash for his Lego set. During his first summer at the market, Jack sold $2,000 worth of lemonade, earning himself a tidy $900 profit. It was a deep dive into figuring out expenses, supply, and how to turn a profit. The next summer, Jack hired friends to run lemonade stands at three more farmer's markets. His friends gained entrepreneurial experience, plus a couple of thousand bucks each from sales of $25,000. He even began partnering with other kid entrepreneurs who appeared on "Shark Tank" to sell their products.

When he appeared with his father, Steve, on "Shark Tank," Jack asked for $50,000 for 10% and had seven stands in malls and farmer's and crafter's markets, all staffed by kids wanting to earn a few dollars and gain entrepreneurial experience.