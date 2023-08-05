Why Costco Stores Continue To Get Larger

Whether you're in the market for three dozen eggs, an entire tub of batteries, or a giant inflatable kiddie pool, Costco has got you covered. The warehouse grocery store has just about everything that its 123 million club members may need when they visit one of the 584 stores across the United States (Per Zippia).

According to last year's Costco fiscal sales, the wholesale corporation reported an increase of 8.1% in the first quarter, 6.5% in the second, and an additional 1.9% by the third quarter. Forbes reported, "It is likely the company's fourth quarter will have an increase of about 2%. Many of the early stores of Costco must be increased in size to be able to satisfy customer demand." In the last few years, consumer spending saw an increased desire to buy in bulk — Winsight Grocery Business reported that buying larger quantities of essential items helps consumers feel like they are getting a better bang for their buck while saving time with fewer trips to smaller grocery stores.

As popularity continues to expand, so do Costco's stores themselves. In order to make room for all that toilet paper and Kirkland brand shampoo, Costco is planning to build one of its largest stores yet, with almost 23 acres of land dedicated to the retailer's warehouse, parking lot, and gas pumps. At 241,000 square feet, this warehouse would be the new biggest Costco in the world, beating out the 235,000 square-foot Costco in Salt Lake City, Utah.