David Chang's Fiery Critique Of Grilled Burgers

The hamburger is the icon of an American summer. It's not a real barbecue until someone fires up the grill and puts some burgers on. And if you're not careful, you might end up with something that looks like a charcoal briquet. This is what Michelin-starred chef David Chang wants you to avoid every summer.

On an episode of his podcast "The Dave Chang Show," Chang called hamburgers on the grill "carbonized crap." Besides a surefire way to, well, set a fire, hamburgers dry out quickly on the grill, which isn't a great trade-off for the smoky flavor you seek. The juices leak out of the burger as it cooks, leaving your burger more like a hockey puck than a juicy burger. The fatty juices catch fire, resulting in flare-ups that can char other foods on the grill — and not in a good way.

In all, you should avoid making burgers on the grill in favor of food that takes well to the high heat. So what is the grill good for? Basically anything but a burger, according to Chang. Chicken in any form, pork, lamb, seafood, and vegetables do well on the grill and fare better than a juicy burger over the hot coals.