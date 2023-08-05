Americans Used To Eat A Very Off-The-Wall Food For Breakfast

When you picture an all-American breakfast, you may imagine a plate full of bacon, sausage, eggs, and usually a slice of toast or a muffin to balance it all out. But the "most important meal of the day" didn't always look balanced and appetizing.

American breakfasts varied wildly by decade. Food tied closely to the socio-economic status of most households — during hard times such as war and financial low points, families had to get more creative with their dishes, hence breakfast items like the creamed corn pie. But one of the most unexpected breakfast foods emerged in the 1900s.

According to chef and author Marion Harland, families would go all out on breakfasts before the Great Depression-era food trends took over. It was totally normal to enjoy upscale meats, especially veal. The cut of young beef is usually enjoyed as a dinnertime delicacy now, but back then, the meat was jellied and eaten with rice or eggs. We cannot imagine our modern-day breakfast protein jiggling around in a vat of jelly. The turn of the 20th century had Americans enjoying cold meat with rice covered in gravy if they were lucky and a mixture of canned fruits and hominy if they weren't. In the 1920s, it wasn't uncommon for people to enjoy fish for breakfast, which is seldom seen on modern US breakfast menus. The 1970s brought Mcdonald's breakfast and Starbucks to the US, but one of the most common breakfast items was actually chicken liver.