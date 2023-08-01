You'll Soon Be Able To Ride A Gravy-Themed Roller Coaster

All aboard the gravy ... roller coaster? That's right, Indiana's Holiday World theme park is adding a gravy-themed ride to its line-up, giving Thanksgiving lovers a reason to rejoice. Dubbed "Good Gravy!," it will be the park's first family roller coaster. According to Holiday World's website, it's headed to the Thanksgiving section in May 2024. The area contains six other themed rides, including the Gobbler Getaway and the Turkey Whirl.

Good Gravy! is a 1,500-foot coaster with a 77-foot peak. Holiday World states the ride will take viewers up the peak, then backward, reaching a maximum speed of 37 mph. That puts a thrilling spin on Thanksgiving dinner, but it's probably best not to board this attraction with a full stomach. The site confirms that kids and adults can enjoy the gravy coaster, assuming they're at least 38 inches tall. It's a quick experience, clocking in at just over a minute. That's not very long, but given the speed, it sounds like riders could cover plenty of ground in that time.