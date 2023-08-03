Nexflix's Poisoned Sheds Light On Grocery Store Chicken Contamination

According to the CDC, each year, nearly one million Americans experience food poisoning from contaminated chicken. Netflix's 2023 documentary, "Poisoned," brings in many authorities, from those personally affected to food safety advocates to USDA and FDA officials, to examine this potentially deadly issue.

Although 15 regulatory agencies are involved in food safety, many crucial steps are likely to be overlooked. In the documentary, an anonymous USDA inspector explains that agencies such as the USDA, for instance, don't begin examining the chickens until they reach the slaughterhouse, at which point the fowl could very well be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

Although inspectors are standing by to examine slaughtered chickens for defects, the anonymous USDA inspector notes that more than 300,000 chickens go through the line each day. In other words, inspectors can't possibly look at every single chicken that passes by them, let alone take notice of what are essentially invisible bacteria.