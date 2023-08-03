Eggs Florentine Is A Fancy Breakfast Draped With Creamy Sauce

While spinach, bread, and eggs are primary components of a Florentine, the meal does allow a certain degree of customization. Traditionally, Mornay sauce is used for the dish, but in recent years, hollandaise sauce has become a favorite as well, hence the occasional confusion between eggs Florentine and eggs Benedict. Mornay is a cheese sauce that combines flour with Parmesan and Gruyère for a rich creamy blend. It's basically fondue heaven for your eggs. Meanwhile, hollandaise sauce is made from egg yolks and lemon, giving it a tangier edge. Which sauce you end up going with boils down mostly to personal tastes, but traditionalists might scrunch their noses at the latter on a Florentine.

As for the eggs, they're typically served poached with the yoke runny, but they can be cooked in various ways. Some recipes call for scrambled eggs with spinach mixed into the egg. The spices and herbs you use also boil down to your own preference, but you can incorporate paprika and garlic to make things a bit spicier.

Likewise, some may interpret the lack of meat to mean that eggs Florentine is a vegetarian dish. On the contrary, you can add smoked salmon or ham for a savory brunch or incorporate other veggies like avocados and tomatoes to brighten up the dish. Just remember the difference between eggs Florentine and its variations.