Common Phrases On Beef Packages And What They Mean

Beef is a versatile and delicious ingredient that is a staple in many households across the country. Whether you're looking to purchase ground beef for cheeseburgers, a roast for a special occasion, or a steak for the grill, the packaging on beef often offers a wealth of information that can be confusing. With more shoppers looking to invest in high-quality meat that is in line with humane practices and promotes healthier living, it seems there are more labels on meat packages than ever before.

But what exactly does it all mean? Are labels like "organic," "grass-fed," and "raised without antibiotics or hormones" actually signs of better beef? How can consumers know that the labels they see on beef are verified and not just claims on the part of producers for the sake of advertising?

We've done the research for you so the next time you head to your local grocer's butcher department, you know precisely what to look for.