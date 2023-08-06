What Gives Coca-Cola Its Signature Color?

Coca-Cola is a quintessentially American beverage and has been since it first appeared in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1866. The iconic cola has not changed much since its inception, but what gives Coca-Cola its signature caramel brown color?

As it turns out, the answer to this Coca-Cola color question is a little more convoluted than you might think. The caramel hue comes from ammonia and sulfite compounds, which when heated with corn syrup, create the byproduct 4-methylimidazole (or 4-Mel). In 2011, California categorized 4-Mel as a carcinogen, which would have meant that Coca-Cola would have had to slap a warning label on products sold in the state due to high levels of the chemical compound in the formulation.

Four-Mel isn't just found in Coca-Cola. It is in other food products that have a dark color, like pancake syrup and barbecue sauce. This coloring has no known impact on the taste of food or drinks but has been shown through studies to cause cancer in mice, which led to its carcinogenic classification in California.