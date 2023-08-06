The Best Brisket Alternative For Budget Bbqs And Summer Smokes

There's nothing better than a long-smoked beef brisket on a summer day. But brisket has become a little pricey due to increasing demand. So, if you're looking for a more economical alternative without sacrificing the flavor of a brisket, don't worry, there is a great alternative.

Brisket is a tough primal cut of beef that typically needs to be cooked for several hours in order to tenderize and infuse it with that excellent BBQ flavor. When looking for a substitute for beef brisket, you want to choose one that mimics the brisket's toughness and flavor. While there are several options out there, we have chosen the best option based on taste, and its ability to withstand long cooking times. There is one clear winner: chuck roast.

Of all the brisket alternatives you could choose, chuck roast is the best option. It's affordable, it can withstand long cooking times, and it closely mimics the marbling and outstanding flavor of beef brisket.