McDonald's Cryptic Message Has Us Salivating For A New Menu Item

McDonald's has taken to social media to tease what is presumably its latest menu item, leaving fans desperate for more information regarding the cryptic message.

The tweet shared by the official McDonald's account features a brief video highlighting a number of famed McDonald's appearances throughout the history of television and film played on an old-school TV set. Sandwiched between images of static, there are mentions of McDonald's throughout the past several decades in "The Office," "Coming to America," "Seinfeld," "The Fifth Element," and more.

The best hint as to what may be coming, however, is the final, incredibly brief flash of the Disney+ series "Loki," which disappears in a blink — only for the video to end on a title card that reveals the date this new item (we presume?) is planned to be released to the public: August 14.

The brand then followed its initial tweet with an image again teasing the August 14 date (this time with text hovering over a paper bag) while advertising its mobile app. This ambiguous advertising has folks highly intrigued; there's no way to be sure what the fast food chain has planned, though some internet sleuths have already begun unraveling the mystery.