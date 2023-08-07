The August Aldi Finds To Get You In The Fall Spirit Early

As the summer heat rages on, Aldi has prepared a pleasant series of fall favorites to release throughout the month of August, with the intention of bringing the fond memories of fall a little early this year. Whether you're looking to pre-plan a Labor Day cookout or get an early jump on home decoration for the autumn season, there's probably an occasion that could benefit from these offers at a store near you.

As the dog days of summer continue to wind down into the final days of the season, it's time to start thinking about sending the kids back to school, dusting off your decorative gourds, and patiently waiting for pumpkin spice lattes to start rolling out at coffee shops in your area. If recent heat waves have left you yearning for the days of crisp orange leaves, cinnamon sticks, and apple pies, be sure to check the guide below for a walkthrough of Aldi's latest offerings.