The August Aldi Finds To Get You In The Fall Spirit Early
As the summer heat rages on, Aldi has prepared a pleasant series of fall favorites to release throughout the month of August, with the intention of bringing the fond memories of fall a little early this year. Whether you're looking to pre-plan a Labor Day cookout or get an early jump on home decoration for the autumn season, there's probably an occasion that could benefit from these offers at a store near you.
As the dog days of summer continue to wind down into the final days of the season, it's time to start thinking about sending the kids back to school, dusting off your decorative gourds, and patiently waiting for pumpkin spice lattes to start rolling out at coffee shops in your area. If recent heat waves have left you yearning for the days of crisp orange leaves, cinnamon sticks, and apple pies, be sure to check the guide below for a walkthrough of Aldi's latest offerings.
Barissimo Coffee Cups
The Barissimo Coffee brand is an Aldi staple that offers a wide variety of delicious coffee beans or pods at an affordable price. For just $5.99, you can stock up on the latest fall flavors as early as August 9. The new flavor pods come in creme brulee and cinnamon vanilla nut for a wonderful earthy flavor profile sure to get you in the fall spirit.
Simply Nature Fall Flavored Fruit Strips
Back to school season means getting back to packing lunches full of healthy snacks for the kids, and stocking the pantry for your own delicious treats as well. Starting August 23, Aldi will be selling Simply Nature fruit strips in new spiced apple and pumpkin spice flavors, for only $5.99 per box.
Huntington Home Fall Gnome or Hedgehog
Snacks and fall beverages aren't the only items getting revamped for the autumn season at Aldi. Huntington Home will debut the latest variations on its iconic line of seasonal gnomes, including Hedgehogs with lattes, pumpkins, and porch signs. There will also be a fresh line of garden gnomes with pumpkins, leaves, and coffee mugs. Starting on August 23, you'll be able to pick up one of your own for $8.99 each.
Huntington Home Fall Mini Wreath
The Aldi exclusive home furnishing brand is introducing a pair of mini wreaths to welcome guests into your home. Arriving in stores as early as August 23, the wreaths come in sets of yellow leaves or pumpkin magnolia and start at $6.99. Hang these on your front door or above your mantle as a fresh and vibrant seasonal tone-setter.
Huntington Home Pumpkin Timberwick Candle
For our final Huntington Home addition, we have a trio of wonderful fall aromas, captured by the candle artisans responsible for a revolving door of delightful scents year-round. As of August 23, Aldi's aisles will be packed full of pumpkin spice, vanilla pumpkin, and pumpkin woods scents, available for only $7.99 each. Folks who stock up on these before they're gone may be able to keep their home smelling fresh and autumnal throughout the winter.
Benton's Fall Creme Wafer Rolls
Getting back to the sweet snacks, Benton's Wafer Rolls will get a pair of new fall flavors sure to leave you feeling primed for the pumpkin patch. The creme wafer rolls cost only $1.99 per package and come in pumpkin spice and salted caramel flavors, as of August 23.
Simply Nature Coconut Clusters
In addition to their fruit strips, Simply Nature is also bringing new coconut cluster flavor choices to your local Aldi as early as August 23. Clocking in at $6.29 each, these coconut clusters come in pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon flavors, for a delightfully crunchy midday snack.
Ambiano 6 Qt Slow Cooker
It just wouldn't be the fall season without a few slow-cooked meals that fill your home with fresh aromatics. Lucky for you, Aldi is releasing its Ambiano 6-quart slow cooker on August 30 for the unbelievable price of $29.99. Slow cookers are a must-have for soups, stews, and dips of all varieties, making this limited deal perfect for the upcoming NFL season, and all the group gatherings that come with it.
Wicked Grove Caramel Apple Hard Cider
If you need an ice-cold beverage to pair with your slow-cooked pot of chili, look no further than Wicked Grove's caramel apple-flavored hard cider. The crisp fall flavor rolls out on August 30, and sells for just $7.99, making this drink perfect for a Labor Day cookout.