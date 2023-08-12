Why Frozen French Fries Taste Almost As Good As Homemade Options

French fries are an easy supplement to any dinner, but making homemade fries is a multi-step process that a lot of us just don't have the time for. It's much easier and quicker to grab a bag of frozen fries — perfect for a weeknight meal. Luckily, there's a large variety of frozen fries to choose from. And rest assured if you're serving frozen fries — they're just as good as the homemade options.

Frozen french fry brands like Ore-Ida and McCain go through a lot of effort to make their fries taste as close to the real deal as possible. This might be through adding certain (often natural) enhancers to amp up the crunch factor, and sometimes additives like xantham gum to ensure a pillowy center. For example, if you check the label on a bag of Ore-Ida extra crispy fries you'll find ingredients like cornstarch and baking powder, the combination of which creates a satisfying crunch.

"This is no longer an art, it is a science," McCain's Regional Quality Assurance Manager Bruce Hagelstein explains to Quality Assurance Magazine. He adds, "The potato is one of the most difficult vegetables to process because of its physiology," and outlines how they have to take steps to keep potato from turning black, to ensure a crisp exterior by gelatinizing the starch, and to ensure a uniform color. With most well-known frozen fry suppliers, each stage of the process is subject to quality checks, both internally and by the USDA.