The Microwave Myth You Definitely Need To Stop Believing

You may be surprised to realize that you've been using your microwave all wrong when it comes to cooking food evenly. There are several precautions you can take to get to those bacteria-laden pockets. It's best to choose a lower-power setting so the heat can get to the food's center before the outside is overcooked. Also, use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature in several spots to make sure the item is thoroughly cooked.

The corners in square or rectangular containers will cook faster because they receive more energy, so use a round container to cook more evenly. You can also add a little bit of water. If you've noticed that your soup cooks faster than thicker, dryer foods, it has to do with the way microwaves cook. The heat that is cooking your food is created in part by vibrating water molecules. The more liquid in your food, the faster it will cook. And for foods that you can't add water to, remember to preheat.

It's also important to remember that the walls of the microwave themselves don't get heated, and any splatters or drips can become breeding grounds for bacteria, so be sure to keep your microwave as clean as possible.

While there are some foods you shouldn't reheat in the microwave, as long as you take steps to ensure your food is evenly cooked, it's possible to destroy the bacteria lurking in the cold spots in your food.