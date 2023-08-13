How A Pluot Differs From A Regular Plum Or Apricot

A stroll down the produce aisle of any major grocery store is filled with a myriad of fruits of all different flavors and colors, originated from many diverse regions of the Earth. With so many different fruits to chose from, its no surprise that horticulturists have created hybrid versions of popular fruits, marrying the best qualities of each to create a totally new, delicious offshoot.

Among these hybrid fruits is a large selection of plum hybrids, with the pluot being perhaps the most popular. Even though its name sounds more like a planet than a fruit, pluots can be used as the main ingredient in many fruit flavored jams, cakes, and even beverages.

When it comes to hybrid fruits, it's sometimes easy to lose track of what differentiates something like a pluot and the original fruits from which they are derived. Although all these fruits are members of the stone fruit family, they have a few key differences that make each unique.